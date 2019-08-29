August 29, 2019 Weather Forecast

August 29, 2019 Weather ForecastAugust 29, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated August 29, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. North wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov