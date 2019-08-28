August 28, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East wind around 14 mph becoming north in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a north wind around 15 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind.