August 28, 2019 Weather Forecast

August 28, 2019 Weather ForecastAugust 28, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated August 28, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Point
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East wind around 14 mph becoming north in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a north wind around 15 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov