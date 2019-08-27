August 27, 2019 Weather Forecast

August 27, 2019 Weather ForecastAugust 27, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated August 27, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 88. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov