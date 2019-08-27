Keʻei Transfer Station Closed, Aug. 27

The Keʻei Transfer Station is understaffed and closed at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. The station will reopen as regularly scheduled on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The public can take their waste to the Keauhou or Kealakehe Transfer Stations, which are open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Go online for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at (808) 961-8270.