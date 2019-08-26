August 26, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.