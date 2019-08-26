August 26, 2019 Weather Forecast

August 26, 2019 Weather ForecastAugust 26, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated August 26, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
