August 25, 2019 Weather Forecast

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.