August 24, 2019 Weather Forecast

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Light west northwest wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Very windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.