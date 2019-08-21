August 21, 2019 Weather Forecast

August 21, 2019 Weather ForecastAugust 21, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated August 21, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
South Point
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 17 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov