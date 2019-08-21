August 21, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued August 21 at 3:35AM HST until August 22 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 17 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.