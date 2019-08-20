August 20, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued August 20 at 3:51AM HST until August 22 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 87. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 56. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.