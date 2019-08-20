Rat Lungworm Support Group Shares Meeting Highlights

Last week’s Rat Lungworm Support Group meeting on Aug. 14, 2019, included updates on legislative efforts, health topics, statewide education efforts and research from Dr. Sue Jarvi and members of her team at the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy, Lisa Kaluna and Kirsten Snook.

Below are highlights from Snook’s report on developments of the ELISA and lateral flow tests with corresponding photos.

ELISA is the antibody test. The upper left horizontal three wells are the positive control—from someone diagnosed in 2014 very close to when their blood was drawn. The next three wells on the plate—the clear ones—are the negative control. Each three horizontal wells are a different person’s serum.

:It’s clearly a harder test to quantify, so we use an optical reader to give a mathematical reading for each sample’s intensity,” said Snook. “But basically, the stronger the yellow, the more antibodies to RLW are present. But everyone is a little bit yellow, as you can see.”

The last two vertical rows are buffer controls, therefore, totally clear.

The lateral flow test is the Benchtop PCR, which looks like a pregnancy test. The results shown are for rat lungworm DNA that was extracted from slugs.

“If I can get that to work with the DNA extracted from the dog blood, and amplify the DNA enough in human blood, we may have ourselves a very easy-to use diagnostic,” said Snook. “It’s all in the early stages, but cross your fingers for me.”

The next meeting is set for Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Organizers are looking for a survivor to share a health update. Hawai‘i Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson may participate in the September meeting.

AGENDA

4 p.m.: Welcome

4:05 p.m.: Agenda and Ground Rules

4:10 p.m.: Introduction

4:20 p.m.: Sub-groups – 15 Minute Updates

4:25 p.m.: Legislative Update – Bruce Anderson from Department of Health TBD

4:40 p.m.: My Health Story Update – Looking for a volunteer TBD

4:55 p.m.: Outreach to statewide businesses on RLW education – Dr. Jon Martel

5:10 p.m.: Guest Speaker: Benefits of Advance Health Care Directives TBD

5:25 p.m.: RLW Conference Update – Dr. Sue Jarvi

5:40 pm Next meeting topics – Wednesday, Oct. 9

What kind of support do you need?

6 p.m.: Aloha and thanks for attending

ZOOM INFO

Survivors and their caregivers, researchers, government officials, proponents of preventing RLW who are unable to join the meeting in person may log in via Zoom starting at 3:30 p.m. Click on the new Zoom link and identify yourself by your name when you sign in.

Register online for the January 2020 International Rat Lungworm Workshop by Sept. 1.

