August 19, 2019 Weather Forecast

August 19, 2019 Weather ForecastAugust 19, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated August 19, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 66. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 85. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov