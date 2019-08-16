August 16, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 68. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers, mainly before 7am. High near 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 55. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 66. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.