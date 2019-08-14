Poʻokela Awards Given at Stars’ Night Out

It was lights, camera, action on award season Monday night.

The Hawaiʻi State Theatre Council announced the 2019 Poʻokela Award recipients at its Stars’ Night Out event on Aug. 12, 2019, at a gala at the Koʻolau Ballrooms and Conference Center in Kāneʻohe.

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, Leeward Community College and Windward Community College theater programs all claimed several awards, according to a UH Mānoa press release.

The Poʻokela Awards have recognized excellence in local theater since 1984. A panel of three adjudicators selects honorees in 23 theater arts categories including producing, directing, performing, design and technical theater. Awards are given for excellence in each category. The adjudicators may also recognize excellence outside these categories through discretionary awards, the release continued.

Excellence in Service Award

Each member organization of the Hawaiʻi State Theatre Council may recognize an individual for service to a program or organization during the most recent production season.

UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre—masters in fine arts (MFA) in directing candidate Katherine Altman

Leeward Theatre—Marshall Cressy

Windward Community College Palikū Theatre—Patricia Brubaker

Excellence in Theatrical Design Awards

Hair, Wig, Makeup Design

Lisa Ponce de Leon, The Wiz, Windward CC Palikū Theatre

Costume Design

Maile Speetjens, UH Mānoa assistant professor, A Midsummer Night’s Bollywood Dream, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre

Anna Foster, Windward CC The Wiz at Palikū Theatre

Scenic Design

Michelle Bisbee, UH Mānoa assistant professor, Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre

Michelle Bisbee, Allegiance, Manoa Valley Theatre

Claire Paul, In the Heights, Leeward CC Theatre

Sound Design and Engineering

Claire Ranney, In the Heights, Leeward CC Theatre

The Wiz logo

The Wiz at Palikū Theatre

Excellence in Performance Awards

Featured Female in a Play

Catherine Ann Restivo, UH Mānoa MFA candidate, The Good Person of Setzuan, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre

Christine Lamborn, UH Mānoa MFA candidate, The Country Wife, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre

Qiaoer Zheng, UH Mānoa PhD candidate, June is the First Fall, Kumu Kahua Theatre

Leading Male in a Play

Dean Mo, UH Mānoa MFA candidate, The Good Person of Setzuan, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre

Leading Female in a Play

Leading Female in a Play Christine Chang, UH Mānoa MFA candidate, The Good Person of Setzuan, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre

Leading Male in a Musical

Matthew Pederson, The Wiz, Windward CC Palikū

Leading Female in a Musical

Bailey Barnes, The Wiz, Windward CC Palikū

Kimie Fujioka, In the Heights, Leeward CC Theatre

Ensemble Performance of a Play

Dead Accounts, Chaminade/Loo Theatre, Directed by Tyler Haugen, UH Mānoa MFA candidate

The Wolves, Kailua Onstage Arts, directed by UH Mānoa Assistant Professor Stacy Ray

Ensemble Performance in a Non-traditional Production

A Midsummer Night’s Bollywood Dream, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre

Directorial Excellence Awards

Dance/Stage Combat/Movement

Marcelo Pacleb, The Wiz, Windward CC Palikū

Sai Bhatawadekar, UH Mānoa associate professor, Midsummer Night’s Bollywood Dream, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre

Music Direction

Ike Webster, recent UH Mānoa MFA graduate, Something Rotten!, Diamond Head Theatre

Ike Webster, A Midsummer Night’s Bollywood Dream, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre

Direction—Musical Theatre

Paul Mitri, UH Mānoa professor, Allegiance, Mānoa Valley Theatre

Christopher Patrinos, In the Heights, Leeward CC Theatre

Direction—Play

Ike Webster, The Good Person of Setzuan, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre

Stacy Ray, UH Mānoa assistant professor, The Wolves, Kailua Onstage Arts

Tyler Haugen, Dead Accounts, Chaminade/Loo Theatre

Direction—Non-traditional Production

Paul Mitri/Sai Bhatawadekar, A Midsummer Night’s Bollywood Dream, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre

Overall Production Excellence Awards

Overall Production of a Musical

In the Heights, Leeward Theatre

Overall Production of a Play

Dead Accounts, Chaminade/Loo Theatre, Directed by Tyler Haugen

The Wolves, Kailua Onstage Arts, Directed by UH Mānoa Assistant Professor Stacy Ray

Overall Production of a Non-traditional Performance

A Midsummer Night’s Bollywood Dream, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre

Recognition of Hawaiʻi Resident Playwrights’ Original Works

Moses Goods, The Epic Voyage of Kaneʻapua, Palikū Theatre

Adjudicator’s Special Awards