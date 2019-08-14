Poʻokela Awards Given at Stars’ Night Out

Poʻokela Awards Given at Stars’ Night OutAugust 14, 2019, 4:39 PM HST (Updated August 14, 2019, 5:50 PM)
It was lights, camera, action on award season Monday night.
The Hawaiʻi State Theatre Council announced the 2019 Poʻokela Award recipients at its Stars’ Night Out event on Aug. 12, 2019, at a gala at the Koʻolau Ballrooms and Conference Center in Kāneʻohe.
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, Leeward Community College and Windward Community College theater programs all claimed several awards, according to a UH Mānoa press release.
The Poʻokela Awards have recognized excellence in local theater since 1984. A panel of three adjudicators selects honorees in 23 theater arts categories including producing, directing, performing, design and technical theater. Awards are given for excellence in each category. The adjudicators may also recognize excellence outside these categories through discretionary awards, the release continued.
Excellence in Service Award
Each member organization of the Hawaiʻi State Theatre Council may recognize an individual for service to a program or organization during the most recent production season.
- UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre—masters in fine arts (MFA) in directing candidate Katherine Altman
- Leeward Theatre—Marshall Cressy
- Windward Community College Palikū Theatre—Patricia Brubaker
Excellence in Theatrical Design Awards
Hair, Wig, Makeup Design
- Lisa Ponce de Leon, The Wiz, Windward CC Palikū Theatre
Costume Design
- Maile Speetjens, UH Mānoa assistant professor, A Midsummer Night’s Bollywood Dream, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre
- Anna Foster, Windward CC The Wiz at Palikū Theatre
Scenic Design
- Michelle Bisbee, UH Mānoa assistant professor, Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre
- Michelle Bisbee, Allegiance, Manoa Valley Theatre
- Claire Paul, In the Heights, Leeward CC Theatre
Sound Design and Engineering
- Claire Ranney, In the Heights, Leeward CC Theatre
- The Wiz logo
- The Wiz at Palikū Theatre
Excellence in Performance Awards
Featured Female in a Play
- Catherine Ann Restivo, UH Mānoa MFA candidate, The Good Person of Setzuan, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre
- Christine Lamborn, UH Mānoa MFA candidate, The Country Wife, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre
- Qiaoer Zheng, UH Mānoa PhD candidate, June is the First Fall, Kumu Kahua Theatre
Leading Male in a Play
- Dean Mo, UH Mānoa MFA candidate, The Good Person of Setzuan, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre
Leading Female in a Play
- Christine Chang, UH Mānoa MFA candidate, The Good Person of Setzuan, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre
Leading Male in a Musical
- Matthew Pederson, The Wiz, Windward CC Palikū
Leading Female in a Musical
- Bailey Barnes, The Wiz, Windward CC Palikū
- Kimie Fujioka, In the Heights, Leeward CC Theatre
Ensemble Performance of a Play
- Dead Accounts, Chaminade/Loo Theatre, Directed by Tyler Haugen, UH Mānoa MFA candidate
- The Wolves, Kailua Onstage Arts, directed by UH Mānoa Assistant Professor Stacy Ray
Ensemble Performance in a Non-traditional Production
- A Midsummer Night’s Bollywood Dream, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre
Directorial Excellence Awards
Dance/Stage Combat/Movement
- Marcelo Pacleb, The Wiz, Windward CC Palikū
- Sai Bhatawadekar, UH Mānoa associate professor, Midsummer Night’s Bollywood Dream, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre
Music Direction
- Ike Webster, recent UH Mānoa MFA graduate, Something Rotten!, Diamond Head Theatre
- Ike Webster, A Midsummer Night’s Bollywood Dream, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre
Direction—Musical Theatre
- Paul Mitri, UH Mānoa professor, Allegiance, Mānoa Valley Theatre
- Christopher Patrinos, In the Heights, Leeward CC Theatre
Direction—Play
- Ike Webster, The Good Person of Setzuan, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre
- Stacy Ray, UH Mānoa assistant professor, The Wolves, Kailua Onstage Arts
- Tyler Haugen, Dead Accounts, Chaminade/Loo Theatre
Direction—Non-traditional Production
- Paul Mitri/Sai Bhatawadekar, A Midsummer Night’s Bollywood Dream, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre
Overall Production Excellence Awards
Overall Production of a Musical
- In the Heights, Leeward Theatre
Overall Production of a Play
- Dead Accounts, Chaminade/Loo Theatre, Directed by Tyler Haugen
- The Wolves, Kailua Onstage Arts, Directed by UH Mānoa Assistant Professor Stacy Ray
Overall Production of a Non-traditional Performance
- A Midsummer Night’s Bollywood Dream, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre
Recognition of Hawaiʻi Resident Playwrights’ Original Works
- Moses Goods, The Epic Voyage of Kaneʻapua, Palikū Theatre
Adjudicator’s Special Awards
- Music/Lyric Composition—Ike Webster/Sai Bhatawadekar, A Midsummer Night’s Bollywood Dream, UH Mānoa Kennedy Theatre