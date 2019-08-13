August 13, 2019 Weather Forecast

August 13, 2019 Weather ForecastAugust 13, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated August 13, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light east northeast wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
