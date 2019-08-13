August 13, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Light east northeast wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.