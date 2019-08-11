August 11, 2019 Weather Forecast

August 11, 2019 Weather ForecastAugust 11, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated August 11, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov