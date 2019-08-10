August 10, 2019 Weather Forecast

August 10, 2019 Weather ForecastAugust 10, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated August 10, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers between 8am and 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Isolated showers before 8am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Puna
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov