HPD Issues Outstanding Warrant List

HPD Issues Outstanding Warrant ListAugust 9, 2019, 9:13 AM HST (Updated August 9, 2019, 9:13 AM)
The individuals listed below are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants, as of Friday Aug. 9, 2019.
This is the official list from the Hawai‘i County Police Department:
Marc Shipman, 61, Pāhoa
Leimomi Shiraki, 33, Kamuela
Dean S. Shiroma, 60, Hilo
George B. Shiroma, 47, Hilo
Piekarski Shneur Zalman, 19, Miami
Percy Shorey, 27, Hilo
Shora Shorey, 25, Mt. View
Amber R. Shouse, 29, Kea‘au
Erin M. Shrader, 36, Hilo
Jason Shrader, 36, Hilo
Devyn R. Shuffield, 26, Kealakekua
Nia A. Shumpert, 26, Pāhoa
Roxanne R. Shwery, 30, Kea‘au
Deon Sideal, 23, Waikoloa
Alexander Sidelev, 22, Hilo
Michael S.K. Sidman, 39, Hilo
Michael E. Siegrist, 56, Mt. View
Steven J. Siers, 28, Waikoloa
Clarolyn C. Sigrah, 38, Pepe‘ekeo
Jestanis J. Sigrah, 33, Kailua-Kona
Palikkun C. Sigrah, 41, Kailua-Kona
Rudy F. Sigrah, 57, Texas
Alohalani M. Silva, 55, Pāhoa
Ashley C.P. Silva, 37, Mt. View
Bruce W. Silva, 27, Hilo
Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawaii State Judiciary’s website. From there, click on “eCourt Kekua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 in Hilo or (808) 329-8181 in Kona and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.