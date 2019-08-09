HPD Issues Outstanding Warrant List

The individuals listed below are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants, as of Friday Aug. 9, 2019.

This is the official list from the Hawai‘i County Police Department:

Marc Shipman, 61, Pāhoa

Leimomi Shiraki, 33, Kamuela

Dean S. Shiroma, 60, Hilo

George B. Shiroma, 47, Hilo

Piekarski Shneur Zalman, 19, Miami

Percy Shorey, 27, Hilo

Shora Shorey, 25, Mt. View

Amber R. Shouse, 29, Kea‘au

Erin M. Shrader, 36, Hilo

Jason Shrader, 36, Hilo

Devyn R. Shuffield, 26, Kealakekua

Nia A. Shumpert, 26, Pāhoa

Roxanne R. Shwery, 30, Kea‘au

Deon Sideal, 23, Waikoloa

Alexander Sidelev, 22, Hilo

Michael S.K. Sidman, 39, Hilo

Michael E. Siegrist, 56, Mt. View

Steven J. Siers, 28, Waikoloa

Clarolyn C. Sigrah, 38, Pepe‘ekeo

Jestanis J. Sigrah, 33, Kailua-Kona

Palikkun C. Sigrah, 41, Kailua-Kona

Rudy F. Sigrah, 57, Texas

Alohalani M. Silva, 55, Pāhoa

Ashley C.P. Silva, 37, Mt. View

Bruce W. Silva, 27, Hilo

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawaii State Judiciary’s website. From there, click on “eCourt Kekua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 in Hilo or (808) 329-8181 in Kona and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.