August 08, 2019 Weather Forecast

August 08, 2019 Weather ForecastAugust 8, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated August 8, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind around 8 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 8 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov