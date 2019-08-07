August 07, 2019 Weather Forecast

August 07, 2019 Weather ForecastAugust 7, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated August 7, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light east northeast wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Sunny, with a high near 88. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov