August 05, 2019 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued August 05 at 3:51AM HST until August 06 at 6:00AM HST by NWS Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 22 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 66. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kona

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 51. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 22 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 64. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.