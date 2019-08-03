August 03, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Frequent showers. High near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday: Frequent showers. High near 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 64. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Frequent showers. High near 82. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead