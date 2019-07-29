Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death Working Group Wins Conservation Award

The Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death (ROD) Working Group, formed to respond to a new disease threatening Hawai‘i’s most important native forest tree, recently received the Conservation Innovation award at the 2019 Hawaii Conservation Conference, according to a release from the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR).

The working group is made up of nearly 200 individuals representing state, county, federal, university, non-profit organizations, local and private businesses, as well as private citizens. The purpose of the Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death Working Group is to facilitate inclusive communication on all issues related to the fungal disease and share knowledge on a regular basis among group members, their organizations and the people of Hawai’i, the release continued.

The ROD Working Group meeting has been held monthly in Hilo since 2015, but most members call in from around the state or the mainland for monthly updates. Committees focusing on research, surveys, control, and outreach provide reports to keep interested parties current on the latest information.

“This forum has been key to maintaining information flow as well as connecting folks who want to contribute to the cause,” said Rob Hauff, state protection forester with the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOCARE).

SPONSORED VIDEO

Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death is caused by two closely related fungi species and has been found throughout Hawai’i island. It was detected on Kaua’i in 2018 and on Maui last month, the release stated. ʻŌhiʻa is the backbone of Hawaii’s native forests and watersheds, making up 80% of remaining native forests.

The working group recommends the following to help reduce the risk of spreading Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death:

Avoid injuring ʻōhiʻa

Don’t transport ʻōhiʻa inter-island

Don’t move ʻōhiʻa wood or vegetation

Clean your hiking boots/gear/tools

Wash your vehicle

Representatives receiving the award on behalf of the working group were: