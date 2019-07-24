July 24, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.