July 24, 2019 Weather Forecast

July 24, 2019 Weather ForecastJuly 24, 2019, 4:00 PM HST (Updated July 24, 2019, 4:00 PM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov