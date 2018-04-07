April 07, 2018 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued April 07 at 3:18AM HST until April 08 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

A wet weather pattern with a slight chance of thunderstorms will hold through the weekend as an upper level trough passes over the island chain and interacts with an old front. Improving conditions with a drying trend will be possible late Sunday through early next week for western end of the island chain. Clouds and showers will continue through the middle of next week for windward and mauka areas of Big Island and Maui County. A more typical trade wind weather pattern will finally return to the entire state by late next week.

Hilo

Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.