February 01, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before 1am. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 9 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East southeast wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Looking Ahead

A ridge of high pressure will remain to the south of the state through the weekend, keeping a moist Kona wind pattern in place with periods of showery weather impacting the island chain. An upper level disturbance passing over the area will increase rain chances across the smaller islands Thursday night and Friday. A strong cold front will approach the state from the northwest on Sunday, then move slowly down the island chain Sunday night through Monday night. This front will bring increasing rain chances to Kauai late Saturday night and Sunday, then spreading down the island chain through Monday night. A drier and cooler airmass with fewer showers is expected to overspread the islands Tuesday through the middle of next week.

