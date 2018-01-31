January 31, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

A ridge of high pressure will remain to the south of the islands through the weekend, while a series of cold fronts approach from the northwest and stall out near or over Kauai. This will keep a moist south to southwesterly flow in place across the island chain, with unsettled weather at times, particularly over Kauai and Oahu. A stronger cold front is expected to move through the state from northwest to southeast Sunday night through Monday night, bringing unsettled weather and the potential for some heavier rainfall to the entire state.

Hilo

Today: A 50 percent chance of showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Widespread haze after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind.

Kohala

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind.

South Point

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light southeast wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.