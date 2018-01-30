January 30, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

A cold front will approach the islands from the northwest today, southerly winds will steadily build along with an increase in showers, mainly over the western end of the island chain. The front is expected to reach Kauai Tuesday night then stall near Oahu on Wednesday, bringing the potential for periods of wet and unstable conditions into the weekend.

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 1am. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after 7am. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

ADVERTISEMENT

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.