January 29, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Trades are back, but for only today. Starting tonight, the weather will gradually become unsettled as a front reaches Kauai Tuesday night and stalls over the central islands on Wednesday. Unsettled, showery weather, are likely to persist into the upcoming weekend.

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 70. West wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

ADVERTISEMENT

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Point

Today: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 8 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 69. West northwest wind around 7 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.