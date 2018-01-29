January 29, 2018 Weather Forecast

January 29, 2018 Weather ForecastJanuary 29, 2018, 7:55 AM HST (Updated January 29, 2018, 7:55 AM) · 0 Comments
Looking Ahead
Trades are back, but for only today. Starting tonight, the weather will gradually become unsettled as a front reaches Kauai Tuesday night and stalls over the central islands on Wednesday. Unsettled, showery weather, are likely to persist into the upcoming weekend.
Hilo
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 70. West wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
South Point
Today: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 8 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 69. West northwest wind around 7 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov