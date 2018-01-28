January 28, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Unsettled weather will continue over most of the islands through this evening. The air mass will dry out a bit on Monday before another front approaches from the northwest on Tuesday, bring another round of showers for at least the middle part of the week. Another front is expected to reach Kauai on Friday, making this week a rather wet one.

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am, then scattered showers after 1am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am, then scattered showers after 1am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

ADVERTISEMENT

Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Widespread haze after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.