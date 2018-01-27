January 27, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

A land and sea breeze pattern will prevail over most of the state today, with light trades returning Sunday through early next week. Clouds and showers will be most prevalent over the interior of the islands during the afternoon and evening hours, with partial clearing and a few mainly windward showers expected at night. Conditions will be most unstable Sunday afternoon, with some heavier showers expected, along with the potential for a few thunderstorms. Drier conditions will then overspread the state Monday and Monday night. Winds will pick up out of the southwest Tuesday as a front approaches the from the northwest, with showers increasing from west to east down the island chain Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. The front will stall out over the islands during the middle of the week, with yet another front expected to approach from the northwest on Friday.

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers between 7pm and 1am. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Widespread haze before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

ADVERTISEMENT

Today: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.