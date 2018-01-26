Flood Advisory Issued for Hawaiʻi County

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Hawaiʻi in Hawaiʻi County until 7:45 p.m. tonight.

At 4:39 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy showers and thunderstorms producing rain rates of u to 3 inches per hour on the slopes above Hilo to Hakalau. Rapid rises in streams will be possible along with ponding on roads.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Pepeekeo, Honomu, Papaikou, Ninole and Hakalau.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 745 PM HST if heavy rain persists.