January 23, 2018 Weather Forecast

January 23, 2018 Weather ForecastJanuary 23, 2018, 3:00 AM HST (Updated January 23, 2018, 3:00 AM) · 0 Comments
Hilo
Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 76. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Occasional showers. Low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 9 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Occasional showers. Low around 62. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light east southeast wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph after midnight.
Looking Ahead
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has cancelled the Tsunami Watch for for the state of Hawaii as of 110 AM HST.
