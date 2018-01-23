AD
January 23, 2018 Weather Forecast

By Big Island Now
January 23, 2018, 3:00 AM HST (Updated January 23, 2018, 3:00 AM) · 0 Comments
Photo: James Grenz

High Surf Advisory issued January 22 at 3:22PM HST until January 23 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Hilo

    Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

    Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 76. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tomorrow: Occasional showers. Low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Kona

    Today: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 9 mph.

    Tonight: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Waimea

    Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

    Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Kohala

    Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

    Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    South Point

    Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

    Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Puna

    Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

    Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Tomorrow: Occasional showers. Low around 62. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Waikoloa

    Today: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

    Tonight: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

    Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light east southeast wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

    Image: NOAA

    Looking Ahead

    The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has cancelled the Tsunami Watch for for the state of Hawaii as of 110 AM HST.

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

