January 21, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 21 at 3:39AM HST until January 21 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Moderate trade winds will deliver a steady stream of clouds and showers the next couple of days as moisture associated with an old frontal boundary combines with a weak disturbance aloft. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas with periods of isolated to scattered showers drifting leeward. Winds may diminish Thursday through Saturday with a land and sea breeze weather regime setting up.

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. High near 76. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then occasional showers after 1am. Low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers. High near 77. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then isolated showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northeast 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am, then scattered showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

ADVERTISEMENT

Today: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 67. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers likely. Low around 46. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 75. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers. High near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light east wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.