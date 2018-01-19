Supreme Court Will Hear Arguments on Travel Ban 3.0

The United States Supreme Court agreed to review the ruling of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals striking down the third version of President Trump’s travel ban.

“We have always known this case would ultimately be decided by the United States Supreme Court,” said Attorney General Doug Chin. “This will be an important day for justice and the rule of law. We look forward to the Court hearing the case.”

On Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the President violated federal law and exceeded his authority in issuing travel ban 3.0.