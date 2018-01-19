January 19, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 19 at 3:22AM HST until January 20 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

A strong high pressure center located northeast of Hawaii this morning will continue to drift away from the state resulting in diminishing wind speeds today. Expect windy weather to persist along the Kohala district of the Big Island through the morning and into the afternoon hours today. Wind speeds will weaken tomorrow as the high moves far enough away from the state, allowing land and sea breezes to develop along southern and western slopes of all islands from Sunday onward. For next week, light east to southeast wind directions will shift to southeasterly by Wednesday with southerly flow possible by the end of the week as a cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers. High near 76. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Waimea

Today: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Very windy, with an east wind 30 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers. High near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with a northeast wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Very windy, with a northeast wind 29 to 34 mph becoming light east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.