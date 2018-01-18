January 18, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 18 at 3:45AM HST until January 19 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Strong and gusty trade winds will persist through today as robust high pressure passes north of the state. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, though a few showers will spread leeward on the gusty trades from time to time. Winds will gradually decrease from Friday into the weekend as the surface high is pushed far northeast of the islands.

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers. High near 77. West wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers. High near 77. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Very windy, with a northeast wind 30 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

ADVERTISEMENT

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 70. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 33 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 37 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Occasional showers. High near 76. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 62. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Occasional showers. High near 76. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Strong and damaging winds, with an east northeast wind 35 to 40 mph decreasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph becoming light east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.