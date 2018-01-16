January 16, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

A high pressure ridge just north of the Hawaiian islands will slowly lift northward today increasing chances for windward and mauka showers over the next 24 hours. Trade wind speeds will also increase each day through Thursday as a strong high pressure system moves eastward across the Central Pacific basin. Wind speeds will peak on Wednesday and Thursday into the 15 to 30 MPH range with higher gusts. Shower activity will also increase as the ridge near the islands lifts north and stronger winds help enhance windward and mauka showers. Expect isolated shower activity over leeward sections of each island. Wind speeds are forecast to weaken from Friday onward as the high pressure center drifts away from the state into the Eastern Pacific and a low pressure system moves into the Central Pacific.

Hilo

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 3 to 6 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Waimea

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Puna

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. North wind 6 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.