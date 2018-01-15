January 15, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 15 at 4:01AM HST until January 15 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Gentle trade winds will return to the state today, with mainly dry weather continuing. The trades will gradually strengthen through the first half of the work week, likely becoming quite strong by midweek. Windward and mauka showers will gradually increase as the trade winds build during the week, but leeward areas should remain mainly dry.

Hilo

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light west northwest wind.

Tomorrow: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Waimea

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 11 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 9 mph.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

ADVERTISEMENT

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind around 6 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 6 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Puna

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind around 8 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind around 7 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 3 to 8 mph.