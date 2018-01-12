January 12, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 11 at 3:34PM HST until January 14 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Widespread haze after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Tonight: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light east northeast wind.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Looking Ahead

Easterly winds around the Big Island will push clouds and showers over the windward slopes overnight. Otherwise, a weak pressure pattern across the islands will allow daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to prevail through Saturday night. Expect afternoon clouds with isolated showers, clear nights and sunny mornings. Trade winds will build back across the state starting Sunday, then strengthen through the first half of next week, becoming quite strong by midweek. Windward and mauka showers may become more frequent around Tuesday as the trades increase.

