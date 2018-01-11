January 11, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 11 at 3:34AM HST until January 12 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

An upper level low will pass by just south of the island chain today through Friday, enhancing rainfall primarily across the Big Island, with drier conditions expected elsewhere. A weak ridge of high pressure along with a drier and more stable airmass will then build over the islands this weekend, resulting in fairly dry conditions statewide. The trades will pick up late Sunday through early next week, as the ridge of high pressure builds north of the state. A fairly dry airmass will remain in place however, keeping showers light and limited primarily to windward and mauka areas. A windy and wet trade wind pattern is then expected to develop by the middle to latter part of next week.

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.