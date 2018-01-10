January 10, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

A cold front approaching Kauai from the northwest will weaken to a surface trough later today, before it begins to retreat westward tonight. An upper level trough passing over the islands from this afternoon into Thursday will enhance rainfall across parts of the state, particularly near Kauai and on the Big Island. A weak surface ridge moving over the islands later this week will produce light and variable winds from Friday through this weekend.

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light east wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind around 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.