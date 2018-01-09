January 09, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

A cold front approaching Kauai from the northwest will cause the winds to weaken across most of the state today and tonight. This will allow local sea breezes to develop over the western islands this afternoon, with clouds and isolated showers over some interior sections. As the front arrives near Kauai early Wednesday morning, it is expected to weaken to a surface trough and produce clouds and showers across some of the smaller islands. An upper- level trough passing over the state from Wednesday into Thursday may also enhance rainfall, particularly on the Big Island. A weak surface ridge moving over the islands later this week will cause light and variable winds from Friday through this weekend.

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.