Hawaii Preparatory AcademyScholastics - Malcolm Davis
Leadership - Aislinn Carroll
Athletics - John Hurney
Literary or Performing Arts - Ada Benson
Hilo High SchoolScholastics - Ara Uhur
Leadership - Kailee Kurokawa
Information Techology - Skyer Spain
Athletics - Kahale Huddleston
Literary or Performing Arts - Kristen Beiner
Honoka'a HighScholastics - Zhanelyn Joy Cacho
Leadership - Kieran Lo
Information Technology - Cameron Todd
Literary or Performing Arts - Ryan Hooley
Athletics - Sheltyn Charvalho
Kamehameha HighScholastics - Kailey Aiona
Leadership - Camille Poe
Information Techology - Abishai Campbell
Literary or Performing Arts - Mara-Jayde Brown
Athletics - Saydee Aganus
Ka'u HighScholastics - Rowlie John Flores
Leadership - Analei Emmsley
Information Technology - Revis A Petitt
Athletics - Nainoa Ke
Literary or Performing Arts - Maile Ibarra
Kea'au HighScholastics - Madison Pratt
Leadership - Marley Young
Information Technology - Christopher Hancock
Athletics - Hunter Muranaka
Literary or Performing Arts - Alyssa Brethouwer
Kealakehe HighScholastics - Eva Garces
Athletics - Sanjay Thompson
Informational Technology - Evan Richards
Leadership - Maya Gee
Literary or Performing Arts - Christina De Sagun
Kohala High SchoolScholastics - Naomi Ney
Leadership - Cheyenne Fuertes
Information Technology - Kaid Nickl
Athletics - Camylle Jade Agbayani
Literary or Performing Arts - Miranda Cannif
Konawaeana HighScholastics - Taggart Nakamoto
Leadership - Tori Oshiro
Information Technology - Everett Bettencourt
Athletics - Seau Amor
Literary or Performing Arts - Eloisa de Farias
LCPCLeadership - Gariel Barrientos Nevalta
Mauka Lani Christian AcademyScholastics - Jenna Shotwell
Leadership - Katrina Whalen
Pahoa HighScholastics - Albert Pattarachote
Leadership - Jeryll John Jay-Jay Bernardo
Information Technology - Raychelle Ganiron
Athletics - Alyssa Padilla
Literary/Performing Arts - Gabriel Correa
Parker HighLiterary/Performing Arts - Kirk Hubbard
Scholarship - Shione Mochizuki
St. Joseph HighLeadership - Ruka Suda
Literary/Performing Arts - Hinako Usuda
Waiakea High SchoolScholastics - Katie Lee
Leadership - Leira Joyce Vea
Information Technology - Kyle Dela Cruz
Athletics - LiAnn Yamamoto
Literary or Performing Arts - Chan Perez
