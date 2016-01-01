Hilo 82°
Salute to the Graduates

Hawaii Preparatory Academy

Scholastics - Malcolm Davis
Leadership - Aislinn Carroll
Athletics - John Hurney
Literary or Performing Arts - Ada Benson

Hilo High School

Scholastics - Ara Uhur
Leadership - Kailee Kurokawa
Information Techology - Skyer Spain
Athletics - Kahale Huddleston
Literary or Performing Arts - Kristen Beiner

Honoka'a High

Scholastics - Zhanelyn Joy Cacho
Leadership - Kieran Lo
Information Technology - Cameron Todd
Literary or Performing Arts - Ryan Hooley
Athletics - Sheltyn Charvalho

Kamehameha High

Scholastics - Kailey Aiona
Leadership - Camille Poe
Information Techology - Abishai Campbell
Literary or Performing Arts - Mara-Jayde Brown
Athletics - Saydee Aganus

Ka'u High

Scholastics - Rowlie John Flores
Leadership - Analei Emmsley
Information Technology - Revis A Petitt
Athletics - Nainoa Ke
Literary or Performing Arts - Maile Ibarra

Kea'au High

Scholastics - Madison Pratt
Leadership - Marley Young
Information Technology - Christopher Hancock
Athletics - Hunter Muranaka
Literary or Performing Arts - Alyssa Brethouwer

Kealakehe High

Scholastics - Eva Garces
Athletics - Sanjay Thompson
Informational Technology - Evan Richards
Leadership - Maya Gee
Literary or Performing Arts - Christina De Sagun

Kohala High School

Scholastics - Naomi Ney
Leadership - Cheyenne Fuertes
Information Technology - Kaid Nickl
Athletics - Camylle Jade Agbayani
Literary or Performing Arts - Miranda Cannif

Konawaeana High

Scholastics - Taggart Nakamoto
Leadership - Tori Oshiro
Information Technology - Everett Bettencourt
Athletics - Seau Amor
Literary or Performing Arts - Eloisa de Farias

LCPC

Leadership - Gariel Barrientos Nevalta

Mauka Lani Christian Academy

Scholastics - Jenna Shotwell
Leadership - Katrina Whalen

Pahoa High

Scholastics - Albert Pattarachote
Leadership - Jeryll John Jay-Jay Bernardo
Information Technology - Raychelle Ganiron
Athletics - Alyssa Padilla
Literary/Performing Arts - Gabriel Correa

Parker High

Literary/Performing Arts - Kirk Hubbard
Scholarship - Shione Mochizuki

St. Joseph High

Leadership - Ruka Suda
Literary/Performing Arts - Hinako Usuda

Waiakea High School

Scholastics - Katie Lee
Leadership - Leira Joyce Vea
Information Technology - Kyle Dela Cruz
Athletics - LiAnn Yamamoto
Literary or Performing Arts - Chan Perez

