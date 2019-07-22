Small Craft AdvisoryJuly 22, 2019, 9:14 AM HST (Updated July 22, 2019, 9:18 AM)
3:44 AM HST Monday, July 22, 2019:National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY
Winds and Seas. East winds from 15 to 25 knott. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions
hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.