July 22, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 8 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead