3:23 p.m. HST, Sunday, Jul 21, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY.

Winds and Seas: East winds from 15 to 25 knots, with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island SE Waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions

hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.