Small Craft AdvisoryJuly 21, 2019, 3:46 PM HST (Updated July 21, 2019, 3:46 PM)
3:23 p.m. HST, Sunday, Jul 21, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY.
Winds and Seas: East winds from 15 to 25 knots, with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island SE Waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions
hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.