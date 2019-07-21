July 21, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 68. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 66. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead