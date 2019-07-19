July 19, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 68. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers, mainly before 9am. High near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Very windy, with an east wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 82. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Looking Ahead