3:32 p.m. HST Thursday, July 18, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 P.M. HST SUNDAY.

Winds and Seas: East winds from 20 to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 11 feet.

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island SE Waters.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 P.M. HST FRIDAY

Winds and Seas: East winds from 20 to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 11 feet.

Affected Areas: Big Island Windward Waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions

hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.