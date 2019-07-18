Small Craft AdvisoryJuly 18, 2019, 4:06 PM HST (Updated July 18, 2019, 4:06 PM)
3:32 p.m. HST Thursday, July 18, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 P.M. HST SUNDAY.
Winds and Seas: East winds from 20 to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 11 feet.
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island SE Waters.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 P.M. HST FRIDAY
Winds and Seas: East winds from 20 to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 11 feet.
Affected Areas: Big Island Windward Waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions
hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.