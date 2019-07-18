July 18, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

This Afternoon: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 68. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 54. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 31 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Puna

This Afternoon: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.